Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots has topped the list of most-watched movies worldwide amidst lockdown. Director Rajkumar Hirani and his team are all thrilled about the news.

Some movies will have a longer shelf and people would want to watch them time and again. Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots is one of such Hindi movies. The Rajkumar Hirani directed film has become one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies of Bollywood.

Released in the cinema halls on December 25, 2009, 3 Idiots has continued to garner love even after more than a decade's time. A recent circulation shows, the movie starring Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, is the most cherished and watched the movie in the United States during the lockdown this week.

The film 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy movie, which is about the friendship and life journey of three students at an Indian engineering college. Its subject still resonates with the audience and the youth. Aamir Khan has given a top-notch performance as a college student in the film, which is considered to be one of Rajkumar Hirani's best directorial works.

Rajkumar Hirani is all thrilled to know that it is the most-watched film during the lockdown. The director has expressed his delight over it in a statement released to the media. He said, "It is heartening to see that 3 idiots, a movie that we made with so much love a decade ago, is still winning hearts and receiving so much love and adulation."

In the middle of lockdown with gloom around, Aamir-Rajkumar classic is the movie which comes as the light-hearted, feel-good films which the world is enjoying. The movie not only received accolades and appreciation but also, gave out a strong message along with its potent dose of entertainment. It truly leads the space as it continues to win beyond borders with its storyline and relatability.

3 Idiots is the topmost movie in a listicle with other featured massive films. Topping the list, 3 Idiots is the only Indian film in the league of acclaimed and popular films worldwide, namely- The Dark Knight, Avengers: Infinity War, Inception, The Shawshank Redemption, Marriage Story, The Platform, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Train to Busan.