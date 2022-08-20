Actor Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, 'Rocketry', has called India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, an engineering marvel.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted pictures of his visit to the mighty battle ship and wrote: "INS Vikrant visit. My utmost gratitude and thank you for this very special honor. Such a privilege to be invited by the Indian Navy on the indigenously built aircraft carrier soon to be commissioned."

"Interacted with the men and officers of IAC Vikrant. It is the first indigenously built aircraft carrier. #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Engineeringmarvel."

What Mohanlal said about INS Vikrant

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too had been invited by the Navy earlier to pay a visit to the ship. Mohanlal, after visiting the ship, had said: "After 13 long years of dedicated construction, she sets sail as a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and speaks volumes about India's shipbuilding capabilities. Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea!"

Why INS Vikrant an engineering marvel?

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) has been the largest and most complex aircraft carrier built at around Rs. 23,000 crore and it weighs about 40,000 tons.

INS Vikrant is powered by the turbines of General Electric which gives it the power of 1.10 lakh horsepower. It houses MiG-29K fighter aircraft, 10 Kmaov Ka-31, and MH-60R Multirole Helicopters Squadron. A total of 36 to 40 fighter aircraft can be deployed on INS Vikrant at a time.

The strike force of this aircraft carrier has a range of 1500 km, loaded with 64 Barak missiles which are capable of hitting the air from the ground. Its flight deck is 1.10 lakh square feet, from which fighter jets can take off or land comfortably. The ship's combat management system has been developed by Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division.

INS Vikrant measures 262 metres long, with a beam of 62 metres and a height of 59 metres. With 14 decks, it includes five in the superstructure, 2,300 compartments and can accommodate a crew of 1,700, including women officers.

Only six countries have the potential to build an aircraft carrier and with INS Vikrant, India has joined this exclusive club.