Kangana Ranaut has sprung back into action with some new claims on Instagram. The diva heaped praise on Aamir Khan and revealed how he was her best friend once. Kangana revealed that Aamir mentored her, shaped her career and even helped her. But, the two grew distant after Hrithik Roshan filed a legal case on her.

Kangana - Aamir best friends?

Sharing a video of her appearance on Satyamev Jayate, Kangana wrote, "Actually, mujhe bhi kabhi vo din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend.. jane kahan gaye vo din. (I also miss those days when Aamir sir was my best friend.. don't know where those days went)," she wrote.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress went on to add, "One thing is for sure: He has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices before Hrithik filed that legal case against me. After that, they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against the entire industry."

Kangana's old jab at Aamir

This comes a few months after Kangana had taken potshots at Aamir Khan and even called him "bechara". In a video clip where Aamir was praising Kangana, the actress retweeted and said, "Bechara Aamir Khan ... ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn't know that I am the only three times national award-winning actress ..."

Kangana will next be seen in Chandramukhi 2 and her own directorial – Emergency.