There might be a chance that we might not get to see Charlize Theron's character Imperator Furiosa in the Mad Max sequel. Mad Max 5 is reportedly in the works and will begin filming in the autumn.

Reportedly, the film had been planned after the successful revival of the action franchise with 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road but has been held up by a legal battle between Warner Bros and director George Miller's production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, over unpaid earnings from the most recent movie.

The movie has the green light to start filming in Australian later this year, according to Geeks WorldWide. Mad Max: Fury Road was a massive, thanks in part to the spectacular action sequences as well as the introduction of Theron's character Furiosa.

Apparently, it is unclear whether Tom or Charlize will return for the project - which has a working title of Mad Max: The Wasteland - as both have busy schedules.

Meanwhile Miller - who created the franchise and has directed all four films - recently assured fans that he had two projects planned involving both Max and Furiosa. George said: 'There are two stories, both involving Mad Max and also a Furiosa story. We're still solving, we've got to play out the Warners thing [but] it seems to be pretty clear that it's going to happen.'

The character of Mad Max was originally portrayed by actor Mel Gibson in the 1979 film. The character was recast with Tom Hardy for the revival. Fans fell in love with Hardy's portrayal of the character but the person who stole the show was Charlize Theron and we hope to see her again in the Mad Max universe.