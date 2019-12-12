Charlize Theron's excitement for her SAG Award nomination may have ended in some public embarrassment.

Reportedly, the Oscar winner was nominated for her role in the film "Bombshell", and the South African beauty's excitement at the news may have gotten a little unintentionally risque when she jumped up and down and revealed what was under her robe.

However, Charlize was able to avoid any serious wardrobe malfunction as she cut the video just as the bottom of her robe opened. If not, she may have ended up flashing millions of her fans.

In the video, Charlize can be seen surrounded by her friends while jumping up and down on her bed when she got excited over the nomination and when she realized the bottom part of the blue robe she was wearing opened, the video blanked out with a beep. When it cut back to the clip, it showed the blonde beauty and her friends laughing hysterically as she covered herself and gushed to a cute dog about the nomination.

"Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the #SAGAwards nomination for our #BombshellMovie cast...CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have gone on this journey with you all," Charlize's caption for the video read.

"Bombshell" sees Charlize portray the role of former Fox reporter Megyn Kelly during the now infamous tenure of Roger Ailes as Fox News chief. Charlize Theron is joined by Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman as well. Roger Ailes is being portrayed by John Lithgow in the film. Charlize Theron sure is getting a good start this awards season. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: