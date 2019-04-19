Charlize Theron just made a shocking parenting move and not many people will agree with what the actress is doing. "The "Long Shot" actress is reportedly raising her seven-year-old son Jackson as a girl.

Jackson was adopted by Charlize when he was a baby. Photographs have appeared online showing the child wearing dresses and long-braided hair. Charlize spoke to MailOnline, where she said: "Yes, I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, "I am not a boy!"

Charlize Theron is adamantly defending her parenting choices, she says, Jackson is every bit as much a girl as her three-year-old sister, August. "So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

The gender debate is a hot topic among celebrities, but raising a seven-year-old boy as a girl may be pushing it. The David Reimer case comes to mind, where David Reimer, a man was raised as a girl after a failed circumcision. David Reimer became the subject of a study that became known as the John/Joan case in the 60s and 70s. His mother said she was still angry with the Baltimore doctor who persuaded her and her husband, Ron, to give female hormones to their son and raise him as a daughter.

Charlize Theron might be trying to make a statement about gender, but using a seven-year-old child to do so is not only irresponsible but also dangerous. The actress will appear alongside Seth Rogen in "Long Shot", where she plays a Presidential candidate. The movie is set to hit theatres on May 3 2019.