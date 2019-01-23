Okay, so it seems that Angeline Jolie is not at all pleased about the Charlize Theron rumours flying around. Now, fans wanted to see Brad Pitt move on it seemed like they approved of Charlize as a partner for the "Snatch" actor but it seems like his ex Angelina Jolie isn't too thrilled with his choice of companion.

Apparently, Angelina Jolie heard the rumours that Brad was getting cosy with Charlize Theron. And she was seemingly not happy about the potential pairing, a source close to the Maleficent star told HollywoodLife exclusively. Apparently, Angelina and Charlize apparently have a small rivalry, and Brad totally knows all about it.

"Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they've competed for some of the same roles in the past," the source explained. While she didn't know if the rumours about the alleged romance were true, they said, Angelina would be "upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn't fond of! Just the rumours alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn't like it at all and hopes it's not true."

Angelina can breathe easy because a separate source has confirmed to HollywoodLife that Brad and Charlize are NOT dating! Any reports that they're romantically involved are false. Brad and Charlize are merely professional acquaintances! Reportedly the actors met six months ago while shooting an ad for watch brand Breitling with Oscar nominee Adam Driver. Yeah, that doesn't sound very romantic. The rumour started with a report from The Sun, in which a source claimed that Brad and Charlize were allegedly engaging in some PDA during a January 12 party at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. While we think they'd make a lovely couple, it's simply not true. We're sure Angelina's glad about that!