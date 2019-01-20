Brad Pitt seems to have moved on from Angelina Jolie and it seems he's dating another Hollywood A-lister. The 55-year-old Allied actor is seeing Charlize Theron, according to The Sun.

They were introduced by her ex-fiance Sean Penn, it was alleged by the publication. 'The new lovebirds were all over each over at a showbiz function last week,' a source claimed. That function was a showing of the movie Roma at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Apparently, Theron was at the party and Pitt came later after a screening of his movie If Beale Street Could Talk, where he posed with Blanca Blanco. 'Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar,' said the source.

'She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water,' the source continued. 'They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her,' added the source. Apparently, Charlize and Brad have never worked together on a film, she has co-starred with his best friend Matt Damon in a movie: 2000's The Legend Of Bagger Vance.

Brad Pitt seems to be recovering nicely from his divorce. Both he and Angelina Jolie are trying to be civil. Recently Brad expressed his apparent displeasure in strangers influencing his kids. But all in all it seems like Brad and Angelina are trying to make it work. Reportedly Pitt's last known romantic partner is Jolie, though there have been numerous reports he is dating ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, all of which have been denied.

Well if Brad and Charlize are dating, we wish the couple well.