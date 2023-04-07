Media reports state that during his state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to help bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine by encouraging Russia to return to the negotiating table.

Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "to bring Russia to its senses" in an effort to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, reports said. Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday on his state-visit amid high expectations for a possible breakthrough on ending the war.

While Ukraine tops the agenda, Macron's trip also has a strong economic component, with the President being accompanied by a delegation of some 50 business leaders, with some expected to finalise or even sign new deals during the trip. He is also joined by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

In his opening statement, Macron told Xi: "I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses, and bring everyone back to the negotiating table." He went on to say Russia had "put an end to decades of peace in Europe" and that finding a "lasting peace" that respected internationally recognized borders was "an important issue for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe".

"We can't have a safe and stable Europe," as long as Ukraine remained occupied, Macron said,adding that it was "unacceptable" that a member of the UN Security Council had violated the organisation's charter.

However, Xi emphasised his country's position on the Ukraine issue which is "consistent and clear", Xinhua news agency reported. "It is essentially about facilitating peace talks and political settlement. There is no panacea for defusing the crisis."

The Chinese leader reiterated that "nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought", as well as opposed the "use of biological weapons under any circumstances".

"China is ready to stay in touch with France and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," the President added.

Since the war began in February 2022, China has claimed neutrality and attempted to frame itself as an agent of peace. It has also released its own peace plan which Western nations have been generally dismissive of, saying it sides too much with Russia.

Macron's trip, which comes four years since his last visit, marks the most politically significant interaction Xi has had with a Western leader since he met US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali last November.

