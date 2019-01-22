Few days after its official release, M. Night Shyamalan's most-anticipated superhero movie, Glass has made its way to the online world. Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson's new-age superhero movie is currently available for illegal downloads. There are chances that because of Glass movie's illegal piracy, the movie will suffer at the box-office.

As of this writing, M. Night Shyamalan's Glass movie is available on several torrent websites for illegal download. On the illegal torrent websites, there are several prints available that vary from cam print to 720p cam print. As of now, a good HD-quality of Glass movie's illegal print has not surfaced online.

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass movie is a sequel to 2000's Unbreakable and 2017's Split. As per a report by Variety, the film is opened to over 3500 theaters in the United States and should bring around $41 million over the first weekend, for a total of a global opening of $120 million. It is being estimated that over its entire theatrical run, Glass movie should break some records.

That being said, the Glass movie is heavily panned by movie critics. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Glass movie sits on a 35 percent approval rating. The website's critical consensus reads, "Glass displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director's long-gestating trilogy."

However, fans of M. Night Shyamalan's world are enjoying this superhero movie. Some have even suggested that Shyamalan's Glass movie is way better than any DC or Marvel Comics movie.

Taking about DC or Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were wondering if they get to see M. Night Shyamalan working on such movie projects in the near future. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight whether he would consider teaming up with Marvel or DC Universe. The Sixth Sense movie director responded by saying this:

"There's been light conversations in the past about these things... but it would have to be in a way that would allow for very weird, big weirdness to be okay."