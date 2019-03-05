After seeing a bumper opening, Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi scored big over the extended weekend.

Minting Rs 8.01 crore on its first day, Luka Chuppi has gone ahead to become Kriti's highest opener ever as a solo female lead.

Kriti's first release of 2019 has passed the Monday litmus test due to the partial holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Luka Chuppi collected Rs 7.90 crore nett on Monday, taking its four days domestic box office collection to Rs 40.03 crore. The film has a chance of a 50 crore nett first week but it depends at what level the film settles on over the next three days.

Riding high on the success of Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon celebrated her highest opening by distributing sweets to media. Marking the occasion of Mahashivratri, Kriti also visited a Shiv temple in the suburbs of Mumbai to express her gratitude to the almighty.

Kriti has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility.

After Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.