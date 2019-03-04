Luka Chuppi has completed its first weekend at the box office with highly satisfactory collection all three days.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the movie has had a good start with a box office collection of Rs 8.01 crore at the domestic market, emerging as both the actors' highest opening day grosser as solo leads.

Luka Chuppi witnessed a considerable growth in its earning on Saturday. The film had collected Rs 10.08 crore on its second day. With strong word of mouth, the romantic comedy continued its pace at the box office on Sunday as well.

Released on 2,100 screens across India, Luka Chuppi collected Rs 11 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on its day 3 (Sunday), taking its total collection to around Rs 30 crore. Exact figures are awaited. The movie witnessed good occupancy towards the evening and night shows, and has been pulling both the young crowd as well as family audience.

It is an excellent start for a small budget film like Luka Chuppi. Although Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy are still running in theatres and are pulling audience, the Kartik-Kriti starrer is marching well.

It will be interesting to see if Luka Chuppi passes the Monday test, which will decide its box office fate in coming days. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is based on the concept of live-in relationship and the taboo associated with it in India.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Luka Chuppi also features Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi among others.