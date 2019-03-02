Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation for her noteworthy performance in the actress' recently released film Luka Chuppi.

The actress who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi has hit the ball out of the court with her performance that has gone ahead with the audience and critics alike. Kriti is essaying the role of a small town girl and has been receiving an overwhelming response from across the quarters.

Netizens have been poring wishes and appreciation for the actress. Owing to the humongous response, Twitter saw a strong India trend where keyword Kriti Sanon was trending for a long time.

The actress's performance is a complete package of fantastic screen presence and maintains a strong position. She also shines in an important emotional sequence in the film. Kriti looks elegant and beautiful in the ethnic Indian wear she donns in the film.

Kriti Sanon who stunned everyone with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi has a terrific line up for 2019 with four films releasing viz. Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

The actress is super busy with the promotions of her first release of 2019 Luka Chuppi and simultaneously shooting for Panipat. Kriti is soaring temperature in the songs Coca Cola Tu and Poster Lagwa do.

Kriti Sanon not only mesmerized the audience with her glamorous avatar in the song's video but also enthralled everyone with her electrifying dance moves.

After essaying the role of a bubbly yet rebellious, bold and beautiful Bitti in Bareilly ki Barfi, Kriti once again slips into the character of a small town girl Rashmi with modern attitude in Luka Chuppi. Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience.

If you thought she was fab in #BareillyKiBarfi then watch out for @kritisanon in #LukaChuppi - She has actually taken a few steps ahead with this one where she is super confident as ever while coming across as a complete actress. She is a delight to watch as a small town girl! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 28, 2019

She is one of the best actores. Kriti Sanon is really looking cool

i would prefer today is Kriti Sanon ? What a performance Kriti Sanon ? pic.twitter.com/l3rVlZfix0 — A.. (@SSA55_) March 1, 2019

Kriti Sanon is looking so sweet and cute in this movie, in bridel look.... Looking so beautiful pic.twitter.com/9CwQSV6wdH — नटखट हूँ❣ (@NatKhatLadkii) March 1, 2019