Luka Chuppi has had a good start at the box office on its opening day, and as expected, its collection witnessed excellent growth on Saturday.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the romantic comedy received mixed reviews from the critics, but looks like the audience is impressed by the movie. Luka Chuppi had collected Rs 8.01 crore on its first day, becoming both Kartik and Kriti's highest opening day grosser till date as solo leads.

With strong word of mouth, the movie's earning escalated on day 2. The film witnessed considerable rise in its occupancy on the second day, and managed to earn good moolah for its producers.

Being released on 2,100 screens across India, Luka Chuppi collected Rs 12 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Saturday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited. Although Luka Chippi released alongside multi-starrer Sonchiriya, the former remained completely unaffected by it as far as box office earning is concerned.

Luka Chuppi is likely to witness further growth in its collection on Sunday, and will end the first weekend on a promising note.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features Kartik and Kriti together for the first time. Based on the concept of live-in relationship and the societal taboo around it, Luka Chuppi also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak among others.