Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi opened to a good start at the box office, registering decent collection of Friday.

The romantic comedy created good buzz around it with the impressive trailer and chartbuster songs. Luka Chuppi released alongside Sonchiriya, but it completely remained way ahead of the latter in terms of box office. Not just because it has more screen count, but also due to its wider range of audience.

Luka Chuppi is a kind of movie that will attract not just the youth, but also family audience. Being released on 2,100 screens across India, the film managed to rake it good box office collection on its opening day.

Luka Chuppi collected Rs 7-9 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 1, according to early estimates. The film witnessed good occupancy towards the evening shows, and managed to register a good start at the commercial circuits.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie could have earned more if Total Dhamaal was not running successfully at the theatres. Luka Chuppi is based on a new-age subject of live-in relationship, and has good dose of romance and humour.

The movie is likely to witness good growth at the box office over the weekend, and word of mouth will play a big role here.