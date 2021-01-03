If every rapist knew for a fact that they'd be taken to the gallows for their dreadful act, there probably wouldn't be a fraction of as many rape incidents. For every rapist out on bail, at least a hundred emerge from their shady zones, thinking they can get away too. That's what one of the latest orders by Panjab and Haryana High Court forces one to think.

Jagroop Singh, a private vehicle driver, who is the prime accused in the Issewal Gang Rape case, has been granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court. The 21-year-old victim who has been fighting the case tooth and nail for two years now says she fears for her life.

The victim, then a 20-year-old girl from Ludhiana, was commuting with her male friend in a car, when they were waylaid on Changna bridge near Issewal village in Ludhiana on the night of February 9. The windowpane of the car was smashed open with a brick by the men who were on three bikes. The victim was then dragged out while her friend was confined in the car.

A case was registered by the Ludhiana (Rural) police for gang rape, extortion, wrongful confinement apart from offences under the Information Technology Act. Jagroop was arrested along with four others Sadik Ali, Saif Ali, Ajay alias Brij Nandan and Surmu and a juvenile whose trial was separated.

The victim and her friend have claimed to having received threats earlier. As per reports, Singh got bail even though his DNA samples showed his semen matched the one on victim's clothing. As per the mobile phones that were also recovered, it is believed that they were serial rapists who photographed victims after raping them, black mailing them into silence.

Police officer in-charge of the investigation himself has used the term 'serial rapist.' As per the Punjab Police, during police investigation Jagroop Singh had confessed to gang raping 12 to 13 women. If that wasn't chilling enough, as per the police, he raped 4 women, one on every weekend of January 2019.

What the bail order says

In the order granting bail Judge Raj Mohan Singh noted, "Having heard learned counsel for the parties, I am of the view that the prima facie consideration of material on record would make the petitioner entitled for regular bail, who is in custody since 12.02.2019. The material collected by the prosecution would remain debatable..."

The bail order referred to the defence counsel's pointers that the first written complaint by the victim's male friend did not commensurate with the allegations made in the FIR lodged. The order also referred to the defence counsel's argument that as per the DNA report, traces of semen were allegedly found on the victim's shirt and not on her vaginal swabs. Both the victim and the prosecution said they'll challenge the bail order in the Supreme Court.

The Issewal Gang Rape case

From Nirbhay to Hathras, such are the gory rape incidents that the country has been subjected to by now, that even the shocking vies for public outrage and attention. Jagroop Singh should have received the social media ire and trial by now. And probably been on the national hit list.

The sorry figures that we need to cut down upon

According to the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019. That translates to a shocking 88 rape cases a day. Every fourth rape victim across the country in 2018 was a minor. More than half the number of total victims fell in the age group of 18 to 30 years.