Lucknow Police have arrested a suspect on Friday, February 21, in connection with the murder of Prashant Singh, an engineering student at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area. The son of former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA Shamsher Bahadur, Aman Bahadur was nabbed by the police.

"Prashant was stabbed to death at the Alaknanda apartment in Lucknow's Gomtinagar on Thursday. Police have arrested Aman Bahadur in the case. He is being interrogated," informed Lucknow Police commissioner's office. Police said that they are conducting raids to nab another accused, as it is clearly seen in the CCTV footage that there were several others who were present at the time of the brutal murder.

Facts are yet to be verified

Sources said that investigation has revealed that the accused is the son of a former MLA from BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP). However, the facts are being verified.

Prashant Singh was murdered on Thursday at the Alaknanda apartment complex of Gomtinagar extension. As per reports, he had a dispute with his junior students.

On Wednesday night, during a birthday party of Singh's friend at a restaurant in Barabanki, he had an altercation with his junior students.

Prashant arrived here on Thursday afternoon to meet his relative at Alaknanda apartment. When he reached the apartment, a group of 12 to 14 men attacked him. The assailants stabbed Prashant in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the premises of Alakkhnanda apartment in Gomti Nagar.

The victim was from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and was studying in a prominent engineering college in Lucknow.

(With agency inputs)