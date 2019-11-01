The hype and anticipation for Lucifer season 5 have only grown larger since fans learned that the final season will be split into two. While Netflix is yet to announce the release dates of the first eight episodes, the cast and crew of the series are still on duty working on the final six episodes, even on Halloween! Lucifer managed to evade its death penalty at Fox after the network canceled the show with its cliffhanger fourth season.

But fortunately, the series was once again revived thanks to Netflix for two exciting seasons to give its much-deserved ending. The network also added an extra six episodes to allow the show to conclude on its own pace and terms. The cast and crew of Lucifer celebrated their Halloween holiday by doing a table read for the final season. Most of the team members can be seen donning their Halloween costumes like the Ghostbusters suit.

Lucifer Cast BTS

But star Tom Ellis is in his usual Lucifer attire posing with Lauren German and others. Lucifer season 5 consists of a total of 16 episodes and will be released as a two-parter. Fans seem to be more excited about the 40s themed musical episode which was confirmed last month by Entertainment Tonight. "I can't tease too much," Ellis said around the time that news was released. "We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually."

"It's always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It's been a really nice element to the show that came in Season 1 and [we've] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it's not just Lucifer who sings these days." Season 5's first episode is titled "Really Sad Devil Guy" written by Jason Ning, Directed by Eagle Egilsson. The Lucifer writer's room Twitter account has revealed the details of over six episodes so far and more are expected in the following days. Lucifer season 5 does not have a premiere date announced yet. Stay tuned for more updates.