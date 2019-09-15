As Lucifer fans already know that the show is coming back for its season 5 but it will be the last. While there is no definite release date yet for the new season premiere, it is believed to arrive in 2020.

The show, which originally ran on FOX's platform for three seasons, was later picked up by Netflix after fans launched a #SaveLucifer movement. However, the fourth season only had 10 episodes, unlike its previous installments. Lucifer season 4 released on Netflix in May, and a month later the streaming website announced its renewal. But the sad news was that the season 5 would be the show's last installment.

While fans have been feeling upset about the end of the show, there is one celebrity fan who recently expressed her sadness over the show being concluded.

In a short clip posted on social media, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she binge-watched all seasons of Lucifer within four days. And after watching it, she felt really "sad" that the show was coming to end. Clarkson called out Netflix and told them to extend the show once more.

While it seems that the show is most likely to end with its fifth season as announced, fans are still hopeful for an extension of the series. Lucifer season 5 is expected to have a total of 16 episodes.

As far as the plot for the upcoming season is concerned, fans will see how Chloe and Lucifer fight for their feelings for each other.

Details about season 5 have not been revealed so far, but fans can expect more updates soon as the filming for the upcoming season has already begun.

For those who are yet to watch the series, the story revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell and comes to Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub. He later starts working as a consultant for the LAPD.