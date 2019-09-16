Earlier in August, it was revealed that The OA series, a Netflix original which began in 2016, was axed after just two seasons, with the final episode ending on a cliffhanger. The incident caused an immense outcry, which even led to a hunger strike.

Fans held on to their hopes when there were talks with creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for a two-hour movie to give The OA it's much deserved ending. Unfortunately, even that did not come to fruition and cast members have already been released from their contracts.

It seems likely this is the end of the road for The OA with possibilities of a reunion being very slim. But that is not stopping fans of the show from organizing a protest on Twiter with the hashtag "SaveTheOA and CancelNetflix".

One particular video went out of its way to persuade Netflix subscribers to cancel their accounts by stating show cancellations as the reason behind the customers' exit. You can check out the tweets below. The protest campaign does not seem to be slowing down, with more users voicing their disappointment.

Prior to the backlash, Netflix was being praised by other fandoms for saving TV shows such as Lucifer and Designated Survivor. Both series were victims of cancellation by their earlier networks.

It must also be noted that Netflix, yet again, cancelled Designated Survivor after just a new season. Whereas, Lucifer has been revived for the final season 5.

Netflix is certain to have heard fans' plea over The OA's cancellation but could it still be saved? only time will tell.

This is NOT A DRILL Don't forget to #CancelNetflix tomorrow, SEPT 10th The only way to make Netflix listen and #SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/E3SsS9VdFS — SLTY saving OΛ (@sluttylicious1) September 9, 2019

Anyway, last week I saw my dad for the first time in 8 years. We watched The OA together because I told him it had saved me. We cried together, talked late into the night. The night he left, he wanted me to start teaching him the movements. Measure THAT. #SaveTheOA #CancelNetflix — Eira (@eironymous) September 10, 2019

@Netflix I've been with you for about 6 yrs now. I wish I could tell you how many of your shows you would have to put a gun to my head to watch. Or how many series I started to watch but couldn't get through them. Really, what's your business model?#SaveTheOA. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/MEfqlgktqA — Bitty the Wonder Dog (@BittyTheWndrDog) September 9, 2019

This is truly infuriating knowing this whole #SaveTheOA campaign could have been avoided had they just promoted one of their most unique and original shows. I love how this has brought our tribe together but we shouldn't need to be doing this. #CancelNetflix https://t.co/smnsyLL9p5 — #SaveTheOA (@ciddeh) September 15, 2019