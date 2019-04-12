A notorious gang has allegedly leaked the full Malayalam and Telugu versions of superstar Mohanlal's Lucifer on the torrents for free download two weeks after its Mollywood version hit the screens.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has made his debut with Lucifer, which features popular actor Mohanlal in the lead roles. The association of these two superstars in two different roles generated a lot of curiosity about the film. Amid huge hype, the Malayalam version, which was released in the cinema halls on March 28, got a massive opening and went on to make a fantastic collection at the box office on the following days.

The Malayalam version of Lucifer collected Rs 105 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two weeks. Considering its current pace, trade analysts predict that movie will collect another Rs 50 crore gross in the coming days. The film has already become a blockbuster success of the year at the ticket counters.

Superstar Mohanlal enjoys a good fan following in the Telugu states and his fans' count grew multifold after the release of Janatha Garage starring him with Jr NTR. His next Telugu release Manamantha fared very well at the box office. Now, the makers of Lucifer have dubbed and released it in Telugu in a bid to cash in on his popularity in the state and this film has also got a good opening at the ticket counters.

But a notorious gang has leaked the full movie of both Malayalam and Telugu versions of Lucifer even before the second version completed its opening day at the cinema halls. This gang's website offers six prints of each of these versions ranging from 2.3 GB to 200 MB for free download. These prints are apparently HQ PreDVD - HQ Line Audio version and they may not have good audio and video qualities.

The distributors in the Telugu states are said to have shelled out over Rs 5 crore on the theatrical rights of Lucifer, which is clashing with the original Telugu film Chitralahari starring Sai Dharam Tej. Some filmgoers, who do not have enough time to visit theatres, may resort to downloading its pirated copy. This alleged act will take a toll on the collection of its Telugu version and incur losses to its distributors.

We at International Business Times, India, are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.