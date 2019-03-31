Mohanlal, the indisputable Superstar in Mollywood is now enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film which hit the theatres on March 28 is receiving unanimously positive reviews from all corners, and people are praising director Prithviraj for bringing back that vintage Mohanlal audiences have seen in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Positive reviews surrounding 'Lucifer' is also reflecting in its box-office collection too.

The film grossed Rs 6.7 crores in its opening day exclusively from Kerala, while the worldwide collection stands at a mammoth Rs 12 crore. In the second day too, the film succeeded in maintaining the momentum, and it racked up more than 6.6 crores from Kerala. It should be noted that many theatres have conducted midnight shows to meet the huge audience rush.

In the third day, 'Lucifer' collected approximately Rs 6.9 crores from the Kerala box-office. In all probabilities, this political action thriller may cross the 25 crore mark exclusively from Kerala by Sunday evening. Trade experts predict that the overall worldwide collection figures of 'Lucifer' may cross 50 crore mark either on Sunday or by Monday.

'Lucifer' features the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring politician who has dual faces. On one side, he has the heart of gold, and at the same time, to fulfil his interests, he wears the mask of a devil. He is a politician in Kerala, and when he goes abroad, he becomes Abram, an underworld don.

The major highlights of 'Lucifer' are Prithviraj Sukumaran's uncompromising cinematic language and Mohanlal's spectacular screen presence. Being a fanboy, Prithviraj Sukumaran has reaped the best from Mohanlal, and he has crafted mass scenes with style and perfection.

Vivek Oberoi as the lead antagonist too captured the hearts of the audiences. His combination scenes with Manju Warrier and Mohanlal offer a real treat to the audiences, even his simple mannerisms showed the evil that lived inside him.

Murali Gopy has penned the screenplay for 'Lucifer'. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.