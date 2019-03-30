Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema has once again proved that he is the biggest crowd puller in the industry. His recent release 'Lucifer' which graced the big screens on Thursday collected Rs 6.7 crores in its opening day and emerged as the second biggest opener in the Malayalam film history. It should be noted that the biggest ever opener in Mollywood is 'Odiyan', another Mohanlal starrer that racked up Rs 7.2 crores on day 1.

As per trade experts, 'Lucifer'is expected to collect more than 'Odiyan' at the end of its theatrical run. Unlike 'Odiyan', the Prithviraj directorial has been receiving positive reviews from every corner since its release, and it has helped the movie to maintain the momentum on day 2.

Heavy rush was recorded in all centers for 'Lucifer' on day 2, and as per reports, the film has apparently collected more than 6.5 crores on Friday. As the film is enjoying a four-day weekend, it is expected to gross more than 25 crores by the end of Sunday. Interestingly, the box-office collection of 'Odiyan' witnessed a drastic fall from the second day following negative reviews, but the case of 'Lucifer' is entirely different, and in all probabilities, it may emerge as one of the biggest hits in the career of Mohanlal.

There are various factors that played a crucial role in the success of 'Lucifer' at the box-office, and the primary one being the spectacular screen presence of Mohanlal. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has always claimed himself as an ardent fan of Mohanlal has reaped the best from the actor, and he has cleverly weaved several mass scenes that give goosebumps to the fans of the Superstar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's director and production values were also top-notch, and he was given ample support by Murali Gopy who penned a powerful screenplay for the film. Even though the film has a running time of 172 minutes, each and every scene seems engaging, and audiences will not get pulled to the state of boredom for even a minute.

'Lucifer' is a movie which was shot on a very large canvas, and it is loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Saikumar, Tovino Thomas, and Baiju in other prominent roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also done an extended cameo in 'Lucifer'.