Superstar Mohanlal's new movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran will hit the theatres on Thursday. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, and the production company is releasing the movie in a record number of theatres.

In a recent interview to a YouTube channel, producer Antony Perumbavoor recalled an incident where a mediaperson asked him whether he feels bored of producing Mohanlal films. In the interview, Antony revealed that he felt irked after hearing that question, and made it clear that his relationship with Mohanlal has been blossoming for the past 31 years.

"I did not expect such a question. The interviewer would not have asked such a question. I am with Mohanlal sir for the past 31 years. We share deep affection and love. I stood with Mohanlal for a long time, just because of the love and care he offered me. I really feel happy to stand with Mohanlal," said Antony Perumbavoor.

It should be noted that Antony Perumbavoor initially joined hands with Mohanlal as his personal driver. Later, their friendship became too strong, and Antony started producing movies for Mohanlal. It was in 2000 that Antony Perumbavoor established Aashirvad Cinemas.

Since then, Antony Perumbavoor has produced a handful of blockbusters with Mohanlal that includes, 'Narasimham', 'Ravanaprabhu', 'Naran', 'Rasathanthram', 'Drishyam', 'Oppam' and 'Odiyan'. Interestingly, 'Aadhi', Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie as a solo hero was also produced by Antony Perumbavoor, and it emerged as a blockbuster at the box-office.

'Lucifer' is expected to be a high-voltage political thriller, and it features Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring political kingpin. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Saikumar, Nyla Usha, and Kalabhavan Shajon in other pivotal roles.