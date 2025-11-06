LTTE's old routes, Dawood's money: Intelligence warns of a deadly drug pact

Intelligence agencies have been flagging concerns about the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate trying to explore routes through South India to further their drug business.

The agencies have now learnt that the D-syndicate is tapping into the LTTE's network to take the trade forward.

Intercepts suggest that members of the syndicate are in touch with former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) operatives and sympathisers both in Sri Lanka and India to help further the drug business. This comes in the wake of the D gang facing severe losses in its operations that are carried out mainly in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other northern states.

For the LTTE, which was beaten down by the Sri Lankan forces, this would serve as a perfect opportunity.

A probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) suggested that the LTTE was attempting to make a comeback.

The NIA also learnt that some of its operatives who managed to escape action were trying to withdraw money from some foreign banks. The agencies suspect that the funds were meant to revive the outfit.

For the cadres of the LTTE, a tie-up with the D-syndicate works well for them.

Although not many in number, there are still a considerable number of LTTE cadres who are around. They are unable to function because their network has been destroyed. Further, they have no proper leadership and neither do they have the funds to even attempt a revival.

A tie with the D gang would give the LTTE the much-needed funds. With the funds, the cadres propose to recruit people and also purchase arms and ammunition.

An official said that given the current situation, a revival of the LTTE looks too far-fetched. Their ideology is "close to dead", and not many would want to take the violent path. However, despite all the odds, attempts are still being made to stage a comeback.

For the D gang, this tie-up would be more suited as the area of operation is well known to the LTTE cadres. They are familiar with the routes both on land and sea, and this expertise and experience would help the D gang.

The D gang, making inroads into the entire southern market, is a bigger worry for the agencies as opposed to the revival of the LTTE. It is not as though the LTTE has not attempted to smuggle drugs in a bid to raise funds.

Around three years back, it was involved in the smuggling of arms and drugs from Sri Lanka to India. However, the attempt failed as the agencies managed to seize the vessel off Lakshadweep. The probe found that the two Tamil Nadu natives, Suresh Raj and Soundarajan, were members of the LTTE.

They were working on the instructions of LTTE leaders based out of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, the NIA learnt.

The LTTE, at its peak, controlled the southern drug market. It had complete control over the gangs that operated from both sides of the Palk Strait.

The D gang is looking to tap into this market with LTTE's help. The LTTE has been in this business since the 1980s and ensured that Sri Lanka became a transhipment hub for Transactional Organised Crime (TOC).

The LTTE did not just thrive in this region, but also established links with operatives in Canada, Norway and other Western nations. The LTTE has transferred all money earned from the drug trade into legitimate businesses in these countries.

The coming together of the LTTE and the D gang would be a lethal combination and a major security headache for the agencies.

The D gang has the money and resources, while the LTTE has the experience and expertise. The combination works for both.

The D gang would take complete control over the southern markets and transport its drugs from here to the rest of India. The LTTE, on the other hand, would get the funds that it has been desperately looking for.

(With inputs from IANS)