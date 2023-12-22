Delhi Police on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's order directing it to supply a copy of the FIR to one accused, Neelam Azad, in the December 13 Parliament security breach case.

Trial court's order came in response to Azad's application seeking permission to provide a copy of the FIR.

Before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts, police had argued that every piece of information is crucial at this stage of the investigation, and any potential leakage could significantly impact the ongoing process.

The judge, however, directed police for FIR copy and also permitted Azad to interact with her counsel every alternative day for 15 minutes. The judge had observed that Azad is entitled for legal assistance.

On Friday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed its urgent mentioning. "List today, if in order," the court said.

On Thursday, the trial court extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused persons in the case -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde.

The court extended their custody on an application moved by the police. The four accused were presented before court on expiry of their previously granted seven-day police custody after they were arrested on December 13.

The Delhi Police told the court that the accused in the case were "hardened criminals", consistently altering their statements.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused and are investigating the security lapse issue, too.

The prosecution had labelled the arrested individuals as terrorists, asserting that they orchestrated a well-planned attack on Parliament with the intention of inciting fear.

The police had informed the court that they have included Sections 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA in the charges against the accused.

The police had said that individuals exceeded their rights by jumping from the gallery into the seating area of the MPs. Furthermore, the police claimed that the accused concealed a canister in their shoes and stressed on the need for their custody to determine their actual motive and identify any other individuals involved.

"Special shoes made in Lucknow, which needs to be probed. They need to be taken to Mumbai, Mysore, Lucknow for the probe," the police told the court.

Police further submitted that the accused carried pamphlets that showed and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person with a caption that the person who finds him will be paid money from the Swiss Bank. "The accused persons portrayed the PM like a proclaimed offender," police said.

The case revolves around a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, where individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha hall, released yellow gas, and shouted slogans before being subdued by MPs.

(With inputs from IANS)