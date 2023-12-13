In a shocking incident on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, the Indian Parliament witnessed a significant security breach. The breach occurred at 1 p.m. during the proceedings in the Lok Sabha when two unidentified individuals jumped from the visitors' gallery into the chamber, catching Members of Parliament off guard.

Chaos ensued as the intruders ran around the Lok Sabha and even lit smoke sticks, creating further confusion. Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the House at the time, promptly adjourned the session in response to the breach.

Despite the commotion, MPs managed to intervene and catch one of the intruders who was climbing tables towards the Chair. The incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of security measures within the Parliament premises.

The security breach also involved a man identified as Sagar Sharma, who threw a smoke canister inside the Indian Parliament from the Visitor's Gallery. Reports suggest that Sagar Sharma had a Parliament Pass recommendation from Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Simultaneously, outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, local police detained two protestors—a male and a female—who were demonstrating with color smoke sticks. The detained individuals were identified as Neelam from Hisar and Amol Shinde from Latur, Maharashtra.

The MPs who witnessed the breach expressed surprise, noting that the intruders were seen spraying some form of gas. Both unidentified intruders have been taken into custody, and a comprehensive multi-agency questioning is expected to determine the motive and extent of the security breach.