Delhi Police have detained two protesters, a man and a woman, who were protesting with colour smoke flare outside Parliament on Wednesday, an official said.

The duo has been identified as Neelam, a resident of Hisar in Haryana and ⁠Amol Shinde, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the incident happened outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan which is a running road.

During the day, two unidentified men also jumped from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha following which the House was adjourned.

The incident took place at 1 p.m. when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House. The protesters have been taken to Parliament Street police station, where they will be grilled.

After the unidentified men jumped from the visitor's gallery, there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned.

The DCP said that this incident was different and details are yet to be known. The police said that as of now they don't have any information with respect to those detained inside.

Inside the Lok Sabha, one of the men then kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, he was caught by the security officials.

Agarwal then immediately announced the adjournment of the House.

The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who died in the 2001 Parliament attack .

More details are awaited.

