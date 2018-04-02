In a relief to millions of households, the prices of LPG cylinders have been revised in metros – New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The oil marketing companies have reduced non-subsidised and subsidized LPG cylinder prices by Rs 35.50 and Rs 1.74, respectively. The new rates are effective from 1 April 2018.

According to state-owned IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) website, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder is now available for Rs 653.50 in Delhi as against Rs 689 earlier.

A subsidized cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 491.35 in Delhi as against Rs 493.09 earlier.

Subsidized LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will now cost Rs 494.33 in Kolkata, Rs 489.04 in Mumbai and Rs 479.44 in Chennai. In March this year, it was Rs 496.07 in Kolkata, Rs 490.80 in Mumbai and Rs 481.21 in Chennai.

Non-subsidized LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will now cost Rs 679.00 in Kolkata, Rs 625.00 in Mumbai and Rs 663.50 in Chennai. In March this year, it was Rs 711.50 in Kolkata, Rs 661.00 in Mumbai and Rs 699.50 in Chennai.

According to the government's norms, every household qualifies for 12 subsidized LPG cylinders a year. Purchases beyond this limit have to be made at market prices.

Meanwhile, the petrol prices in India on Monday surged to a four-year high, and diesel at an all-time high due to rising global crude oil prices globally. Petrol is being sold in Delhi for Rs 73.83 per litre and diesel was selling at a record price of Rs 64.69 a litre.