Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Centre for raising prices of domestic and commercial LPG ahead of Holi.

Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi, "Price of domestic gas has increased by Rs 50 and commercial by Rs 350, the people are now asking how to make Holi dishes, how long will these orders of loot continue?"

He said the people are being crushed due to high inflation during the Modi government.

Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder respectively with effect from Wednesday (March 1).

With this hike, the retail price of cooking gas in Delhi will now be Rs 1,103 per cylinder, while the price for a commercial cylinder will be Rs 2,119.50.

Domestic gas prices were last revised in July 2022. A domestic gas cylinder weighs 14.2 kg while a commercial gas cylinder weighs 19 kg.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

Gas prices revised 59 times in 5 years

It's notwworthy that the cooking gas rates have been revised an astounding 58 times in the last five years. According to official data of the Petroleum Ministry, between April 1, 2017 and July 6, 2022 LPG prices rose by 45 per cent through 58 upward revisions.

An LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 723 in April 2017, and by July 2022, rose by 45 per cent to cost Rs 1,053. Now, it costs 1,103 per cylinder at subsidized cost, while the price for a commercial cylinder will be Rs 2,119.50.

LPG cylinder prices differ in every state as they depend on value added tax or VAT as well as transportation charges. They are also calculated on the basis of crude oil prices.

Rising cooking gas prices have burdened the common man even as rising inflation along with rising unemployment have weakened economic growth.

(With inputs from IANS)