The nation-wide excise duty cut on petrol and diesel on Diwali came as a welcoming surprise for Indians. Karnataka further made that deal sweeter by reducing state tax on the fuel, making petrol and diesel prices cheaper in the state than anywhere else in India. The dust hasn't even settled on this and Karnataka Hotels and Restaurants Owners Association is playing spoilt sport in the state.

The Centre has come under scrutiny over the price of LPG cylinders now, and people going out to dine or ordering in will feel the burn of this. The hotels association has decided to hike prices of hotel food by 20 percent across the state. The reason for this is attributed to the hike in cooking gas price.

Price hike "inevitable"

"The rise in hotel food prices is inevitable," said PC Rao, president of the Hotel Owners Association.

The association has highlighted that the prices of vegetables and cereals has risen and the commercial gas cylinder rate used by hotels has crossed Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 mark in Karnataka. As a result, whether people are ordering food online or dining in hotels, the food prices will be a marked increase.