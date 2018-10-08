AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu has overpowered Love Yatri (Loveyatri) starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain at the box office. While AndhaDhun gathered momentum over the weekend, Love Yatri failed to get acceptance from the audience.

The crime suspense thriller did a better business on Saturday than Friday and continued its growing trend on Sunday earning better than Saturday. Love Yatri, on the other hand, has been struggling to find its place in the audience's hearts.

While AndhaDhun collected Rs 14.65 crore over the opening weekend, Love Yatri earned Rs 6.5 crore in 3 days of its release.

According to early estimates, AndhaDhun managed to collect approximately Rs 3 crore on Monday thanks to positive word of mouth while Love Yatri nosedived into the ground like a plane and exploded. It earned near to Rs 1.2 crore on the working day.

While AndhaDhun was released in 900 plus screens across India, Love Yatri managed to acquire 1,000 plus screens across the country.

Going by the current trend, AndhaDhun is likely to make better business than Love Yatri on weekdays at the domestic box office.