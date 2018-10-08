Andhadhun is picking up pace over Love Yatri at the box office thanks to the positive word of mouth. Both the films witnessed a dull opening at the ticket window on Friday but Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu's crime-suspense thriller swept off Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's romantic drama on Saturday.

AndhaDhun collected Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 5 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively while Love Yatri collected earned Rs 1.80 crore on its first day and Rs 2 crore on the second day.

According to early estimates, AndhaDhun will witness almost 30 percent growth in its collection and is expected to earn Rs 8 crore on Sunday while Love Yatri will rake in a disappointing number upto Rs 3 crore on day 3.

While AndhaDhun was released in 900 plus screens across India, Love Yatri managed to acquire 1000 plus screens across the country.

Going by the current trend, AndhaDhun is likely to make better business than Love Yatri on weekdays at the domestic box office.