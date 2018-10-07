Andhadhun and Love Yatri have had a dull opening day box office collection, but both the films witnessed growth in its business on day 2. However, it is Ayushamann Khurrana's movie that stood tall on Saturday.

Andhadhun had started its box office journey with an earning of Rs 2.40 crore at the domestic market. Although the opening was an average one, the film witnessed excellent growth on its day 2.

The crime suspense thriller enjoyed strong word of mouth and positive reviews from the critics that has further escalated its business on Saturday.

According to early estimates, Andhadhun collected Rs 5 crore (approximately) on day 2, registering a growth of almost 100 percent.

"#Andhadhun Saturday-witnessing 90-95% growth compared to Friday. Superb trending. [sic]," trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

On the other side, Love Yatri witnessed a minimal rise in its collection on the second day. While the film earned Rs 1.80 crore on its first day, Love Yatri made an earning of Rs 2.5 crore on day 2, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

While Love Yatri failed to garner much-needed appreciation, Andhadhun received a lot of accolades. The film has been highly praised for its unique narration and excellent performances.

Considering the current trend, Andhadhun is likely to witness even better growth in its collection on Sunday.