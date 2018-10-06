Two Bollywood movies – Love Yatri and Andhadhun ended their first day at the box office with almost similar kind of collection.

Love Yatri, which marked the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, reportedly witnessed a poor occupancy of around 10 percent on day 1. Although Salman Khan extensively promoted the film, Love Yatri failed to register a good earning on the opening day.

According to early estimates, the movie collected around Rs 2.5 crore (approximately) on day at the Indian box office. Despite being a family romantic drama, Love Yatri remained low at the box office on opening day.

On the other side, Andhadhun also did not witness any big business on first day, but reportedly enjoyed better occupancy. But having been released on lesser number of screens, the movie's collection remained almost similar to the other film.

According to early estimates, Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun collected Rs 3 crore (approximately) on day 1 at the Indian box office. Although the film did not witness many footfalls on the morning shows, positive reviews from critics helped the evening shows. Exact figures are awaited.

Both the films' earning at the box office in coming days will depend the word of mouth, which however, is strong for Andhadhun.