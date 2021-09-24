Movie: Love Story

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Easwari Rao, Rajeev Kanakala

Direction: Sekhar Kammula

Music: Pawan Ch

Our Rating: **** (Four Stars)

The film is about romance that takes place on the terraces of middle-class homes in Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad before moving into an absorbing subject that Shekhar Kammula can tackle easily. Without many eccentric extrapolations, the film brings out how one should tackle caste and gender bias as middle-class people.

As the common destiny of dance brings both Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) and Mounica (Sai Pallavi) together, their roots in rural areas begin to haunt their struggle for success in city life. Credit goes to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi who sync so well with the characters to bring out natural emotions. Sai Pallavi brings life to the film reminding us of her superb skills exploited in Fidaa by Shekhar Kammula, especially in a Telangana accent.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair, the freshly released movie 'Love Story' is being lauded for its realistic approach and essence. Shekhar Kammula's direction has grabbed the attention of all, for another time, after the phenomenal success of Fidaa years ago.

Despite multiple postponements, Love Story maintained the hype around the release until the last minute of its release. With a chartbuster music album, interesting teaser, and trailer, Love Story managed to grab the audience to the theaters.

Naga Chaitanya's performance

Unlike the other movies, Naga Chaitanya is being praised for his acting rather than his smarty looks and impressive screen presence. The audience who have watched the movie Love Story are all voting in the favor of Naga Chaitanya's prowess in acting.

"My respect for Chaitanya as an actor has more than doubled after his choice to pick Majili and LoveStory. Looking forward to his future works from now on," a tweep wrote after watching Love Story today, while another netizen lauded his improvement in dancing.

"A textbook example for future actors," another person wrote, as he mentions how well Chaitanya portrays a youngster from a lower section of caste.

Sai Pallavi's action

It might not sound like a new thing, as Sai Pallavi is always the one who gets double praise for her naturalistic approach in dealing with her subject. But, her presence in the movie is one of the best things that happened to Shekhar Kammula's script.

"Very authentic character with multiple layers of pain and she nailed it, as always," one of her online fans appreciated.

Shekhar Kammula's second 'Fidaa'

Love Story has had everyone's attention from the time this movie was announced. After Fidaa, the number of audience Shekhar Kammula has convinced to be his fans with his movies, has doubled. It is now the focus of many as to how best Shekhar has covered some intricated layers related to caste and gender bias in this movie.

With such a sensible director, who is popular for his portrayal of roles, bringing such sensitive yet, most prevalent topics on a bigger scenario are appreciated the most.

Love Story Twitter reactions

Never experienced this kind of #LoveStory before. Shekar's most well-rounded characters so far in his career. Also his most intense and to the point script till date.



One Ask, watch the trailer and if you like it go watch the movie in Theaters only to form your own opinion. — Laxmi (@Laxmi67258673) September 24, 2021

Earth shattering openings across the world

3rd biggest opener in India this year after master n vakeel saab. Biggest opening day in India post 2nd wave. #LoveStory pic.twitter.com/teg0gCVDdZ — .. (@yaashuu18) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory: An realistic romantic drama. Tackles issues that many turn a blind eye to them. Naga Chaitanya comes up with a winning performance, & Sai Pallavi, as always, steals the show. Music is fab.



Despite length/hurried climax, it is a sensible film. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) September 24, 2021