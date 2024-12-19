Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines regarding their marital life. For over a year, multiple reports speculated that the couple had either separated or were heading for divorce.

Putting things to rest Aishwarya shared a series of pictures from Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebration on social media. The posts included photos of Aishwarya with Aaradhya and her mother, seeking blessings from the late Krishnaraj Rai. However, noticeable by their absence in these pictures were Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan.

The couple never publicly addressed the rumours of their separation or divorce. However, earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted together at a wedding, effectively quashing the speculation.

On Thursday, Aishwarya was once again seen attending her daughter Aaradhya's school function in Mumbai, accompanied by her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Videos and pictures from the annual day celebration have since gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Amitabh Bachchan were seen heading towards the venue. Aishwarya and Abhishek were twinning in black outfits, while Big B opted for a green pantsuit. The trio greeted the guests warmly, and one clip shows Aishwarya hugging a woman.

What truly caught everyone's attention was a heartwarming moment between Aishwarya and Abhishek. In the video, Abhishek is seen adjusting Aishwarya's dupatta, which was sweeping the floor. He gently held her waist, picked up the dupatta, and handed it back to her.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the couple's chemistry, with many commenting that the gesture was proof that all was well in their relationship, putting any rumours to rest.

A user mentioned, "The way he pulls her dupatta, love still exists."

Another wrote, "All is well."

The third one mentioned, "Bhai and Bhabhi are twinning and winning."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007.

Meanwhile, other celebs who are getting papped at the annual function are: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others.