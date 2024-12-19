Popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 40th birthday today (December 19). Friends from the industry and her fans have taken to social media to wish the actor on her special day.

Her husband, Vicky Jain, along with close family members, also shared heartfelt notes on social media, along with reels and montages documenting precious moments spent with Ankita.

Amid all the wishes, Ankita's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain's beautiful note for her daughter-in-law has caught the attention of many.

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law wishes her on birthday; fans troll them for 'Faking' Saas-Bahu bond

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a picture of a letter written by her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, in Hindi. In the letter, she expressed that Ankita is like her own daughter.

Ranjana Jain wrote, "You are like my own child, and I pray to God that you always receive the love and happiness of the entire world. We are proud to have you in our lives."

Emotionally, Ankita shared the post on Instagram, captioning it, "That message was everything! Thank you for making my day, Mumma. #RanjanaJain #SweetestWish #Mumma #BirthdayWish."

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "We know the actual truthbut anyway happy wala birthday."

Another wrote, "I must say ..Your sasu ma is better actor than u Ankita lokhande...By the way.. Happy Birthday."

The third one said, "Where was the love in BB?"

However, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law's birthday letter was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Many social media users slammed Ankita and Ranjana for allegedly faking their mother-in-law and daughter-in-law bond on Instagram, despite knowing the reality.

Is Ankita faking her bond with her mother-in-law?

The reason why social media is in denial of the bond that Ankita and Ranjana are showcasing on Instagram is because Vicky Jain's mother made several appearances on Bigg Boss 17 when she had balmed and scolded Ankita for her behaviour towards her husband. She also said that she is breaking her married life. During the finale Ankita's MIL also went on to say that she must not accept such reality shows.

For those who closely followed Bigg Boss, Ankita and Vicky's season saw numerous heated arguments between the couple. The fights often turned personal, and Ankita even mentioned that she would divorce Vicky at times.

Netizens also criticised Ankita for being overly clingy towards Vicky, while Vicky was seen enjoying the fame.

Celebs wish Ankita on her birthday

Actor Aly Goni also took to social media to wish her. Additionally, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also extended her birthday greetings to the actress, sending her good wishes and positivity.

Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain also penned a sweet note for his"dear wife." He wrote, "Happiest Birthday, My Love The best thing about us is the clarity we share no matter the ups and downs life brings, we never choose to run away. Instead, we face every obstacle together and overcome it, hand in hand. Thank you for your patience, your love, and for being the strength in this beautiful journey. Love you endlessly, my love."

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky were last seen in Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment and will now be seen in the upcoming season of the show.