For over a year, rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation have been doing the rounds. However, Bachchans have maintained silence on the issue. On November 16, Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13, officially entering teenage. Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary falls on November 21.

Neither Big B, Jaya nor Abhishek Bachchan wished Aaradhya on her birthday.

Aishwarya shared a series of pictures of Aardhya's 13th birthday bash and also dropped pictures of her and her mother along with her seeking blessings of the late Krishnaraj Rai. She also shared unseen throwback pictures of Aaradhya.

As soon as Aishwarya and Aaradhya's photos went viral, fans assumed that the couple had separated.

They sought blessings from Aishwarya's late father, Krishnaraj. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in white outfits. With Abhishek's absence, fans and media speculated divorce news.

'Fill World with questioned untruth, your job is over'

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog post to indirectly slam all the ongoing separation rumours about his son Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He took an indirect dig at the media and has slammed them for adding 'question marks' for their views.

Taking to his blog post, Big B wrote, "It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me. Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths , without verifications."

The actor further slamming the media writes, "Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society. But untruths .. or selected question-marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark. Write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it so that your write gets valued repeats .. your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments."

"Fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands ..your conscience, if ever you have one, has been overridden .. ?? ? ? ?. I have a question marked it .. SO THERE .., !!!! move on to the next, each profession can have these qualities ..and this is my safeguard in the write," the actor concludes with a laughing emoticon.

The ongoing rumours about the separation of Abhishek and Aishwarya have been a topic of discussion for a few months now, with netizens keeping a keen eye on the activities of the Bachchan family members and Abhishek liking a post about divorce.

Earlier this year, these rumours gained attention when Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived separately at Mukesh Ambani's wedding.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007.