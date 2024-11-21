Power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are grabbing headlines for their alleged split. The couple, once seen posing with their daughter Aaradhya, hasn't posed for Shutterbugs for over a year.

The last time Abhishek and Aishwarya were under the same roof during a public event was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. At that time, Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya separately, while Abhishek posed with Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Several reports claim that Aishwarya and Aaradhya are not staying with Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has reported parted ways but are yet to announce formally.

On November 16, Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13, officially entering teenage. Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary falls on November 21.

Aishwarya penned a heartfelt note for her daughter but Abhishek didn't wish his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media.

'Is divorce news true?': fans question as Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday sans Abhishek, Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan They sought blessings from Aishwarya's late father, Krishnaraj. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in white outfits.

Another picture shows mother Vrinda Rai in front of her father's picture, with a bouquet in their hands.

Another little Aaradhya's tiny hand, presumably playing with that of her late maternal grandfather. The next picture shows the silhouette of Aishwarya kissing a baby Aaradhya in her arms, and another one of the actors kissing a toddler Aaradhya. Then there was a picture of a balloon with the text "You're officially a teenager, Aaradhya" written on it. The final picture was that of the mother-daughter celebrating the special occasion at a party. Aishwarya held Aaradhya from behind and kissed her on the cheeks.

In the picture, Aaradhya is wearing a sequined dress, paired with pink glossy lips and eyeliner. Aishwarya looks stunning in a black outfit, with bold red lips and pink eyeshadow.

Aishwarya wrote in the caption, "(Loved and sparkle red heart emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya (red heart emoji) MY HEART... MY SOUL... FOREVER AND BEYOND (star, red heart, and evil eye emojis)."

Netizens noticed Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Big B were absent at Aaradhya's party.

Aishwarya's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, wasn't present in the pictures from either of the occasions.

A fan wrote, "No AB family or junior AB in pics!! Divorce news seems true now!!" Yet another fan said, "Why did nobody from the @bachchan family wish Aaradhya her Birthday? What's wrong? Isn't she their own blood?"

While there was no post for Aishwarya on her birthday from the Bachchan family, Aishwarya wished father-in-law and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday last month with a picture of him with Aaradhya.

Work Front

Abhishek will be seen in I Want To Talk, Be Happy, Housefull 5, and King, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II.