Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recently teamed up for the shoot of a cola commercial in Mumbai.

The advertisement shows the two stars collaborating for the first time which has set social media on fire as the audience can not get enough of their rustic avatar.

Ranveer Singh is all praises for Mahesh Babu

Post the shoot Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared his experience of working with Mahesh Babu. The Gully Boy actor shared a photo where both the actors are seen engaging in a deep conversation.

'Love & respect to big brother Mahesh Garu'

Ranveer has captioned the picture saying, "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu."

Ranveer and Mahesh have a huge fan following in their respective industries and across the nation and many fans are hoping that both the actors come together for a film.

On the professional front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryanvanshi and Kabir Khan's 83, the release of both the films have been delayed due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen in his next Saraku Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram.