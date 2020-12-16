As the year is coming to an end it is time to see sho made it to the top of the Twitter trends this year. Vijay's Master was the most tweeted film of this year but when it comes to starts, it is revealed that Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu are the most tweeted about South Indian superstars of 2020.

Twitter India released a list of male and female South Indian actors who ruled the roost on the micro-blogging site. Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee, Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan are the other stars who made it to the list.

The actress who topped the list, Keerthy Suresh, has mesmerized the audience after the release of Mahanati and considered one of the most sought after leading ladies in Tollywood. In 2020, she featured in two movies - Penguin and Miss India, which were released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix respectively. She will also be seen in multiple upcoming projects such as Good Luck Sakhi (Telugu), Saani Kaayidham (Tamil), and Annaatthe (Tamil).

In the Top 10 actors' list, Mahesh Babu ranks on top followed by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Thalapathy Vijay, respectively. While Jr NTR and Suriya grabbed the fourth and fifth position, Allu Arjun took the sixth spot. Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi took the last four spots respectively.

Mahesh Babu has topped the chart with his immense popularity and regular updates about his projects like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and production venture Major on Twitter. His last film Sarileru Neekevvaru performed exceedingly well at the box office in 2020. The actor has completed 41 years in the Telugu film industry in 2020.

On his father veteran Telugu actor Krishna's birthday on May 31, Mahesh Babu announced his upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is likely to be released next year, while another project with Bahubali director JJ Rajamouli.