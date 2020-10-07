Superstar Mahesh Babu released a never-seen-before video to mark 10 years of Khaleja release and said that it will remain special for him. His co-star Anushka Shetty thanked him and Trivikram Srinivas.

Khaleja is an action film, which has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Singanamala Ramesh and C Kalyan under the banner Kanaka Ratna Movies production. The film is based on illegal-mining in India and related environmental damage. The film marked Mahesh Babu's comeback as an actor after a three-year hiatus.

Mahesh Babu played a cab driver, while Prakash Raj plays the lead antagonist in Khaleja. Anushka Shetty played the female lead and Sunil, Brahmanandam, Amit Tiwari, Ali and Shafi were seen in pivotal roles in the film. The movie was released on October 7, 2010, and received positive reviews from the critics and audiences. But it failed to make the expected amount of collections at the worldwide box office.

October 7 marks the completion of 10 years of its release and the Khaleja team is all excited about it. Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account to share a video featuring the making of its action sequences. He captioned it with, "Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon."

It was a moment of pride and happiness for Anushka Shetty, who is basking in on the success of her latest release Nishabdham. The actress also took to her Twitter page to thank Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas for giving her an opportunity. She tweeted, "Had lots of memories.. all thanks to Mahesh garu, Trivikram garu & team Red heart #10YearsForKhaleja."

The hashtag #10yearsofkhaleja is trending on social media with many talking about it. A few Mahesh fans are wondering over its failure. A fan tweeted, "Still can't fathom why this failed at the box-office. @urstrulyMahesh at his best, his comic timing is na bhooto naa bhavishyati. Guruji and Mani Sharma on a rampage. The concept of God explained in a simple way and lighter vein. #10YearsForKhaleja #Khaleja #10yearsofkhaleja."