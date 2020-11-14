Times flies and how! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh complete two years of togetherness.

It's a double celebration for the couple as they are celebrating their second anniversary on the auspicious day of Diwali. Doting husband Ranveer Singh never shies away from expressing his love for wifey Deepika. This morning, the romantic couple took to social media pages and wished each other in the cutest way possible.

Ranveer's wish for his wife and life gives us an insight into what he calls her

Ranveer took to his social media pages to wish his wife Deepika on a special day and posted never-seen-before pictures from their wedding at Lake Como. The pics seem to have been clicked around the same time at the lake.

Sharing two romantic pictures from their Italy wedding, he wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second-anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone.

He also added the symbol to ward off the evil eye. Kisi ki Nazar naa lage!

Deepika Padukone also shared the same pictures and wished hubby Ranveer' You complete me.'

The couple was colour coordinated, wearing the same floral print. Ranveer is seen in a floral white kurta-pyjama and has paired it with a peach Nehru jacket, Deepika is seen standing beside him in a white floral kurta-churidar, with her side-parted hair neatly tied in a ponytail.

Deepika captioned the pics saying, "Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh.You complete me..." (sic)

Friends and fans in awe of Ranveer's wish for wifey Deepika

Several of their friends and fans wished them a happy anniversary in the comments section. Ranveer's 83 co-star Chirag Patil, son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, wished them saying, "Wishing You & Bhabhi A Very Happy Anniversary."

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who will be seen as cricketer Madan Lal in 83, wrote, "Happy Anniversary Veere and Bhabhi."

Saqib Saleem, who plays cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the film, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

In 2020, when relationships are dwindling, Ranveer and Deepika never fail to give us marriage goals!

On this oh so romantic! Note, let's reminisce Deepika and Ranveer's wedding album.

Of love and togetherness the main day

Aren't they looking truly, madly deeply in love!

Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!