With Love: Rajinikanth Unveils Teaser Of Daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's Film With Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday released the title teaser of 'With Love', the film being produced by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth along with producer Magesh Raj Pasilian, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is being directed by Madhan, features 'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to release the title teaser, Superstar Rajinikanth wrote, "Wishing my daughter @soundaryaarajni and the entire team of the film #WithLove all the very best. God bless. @mageshraj"

Soundarya Rajinikanth, for her part, responded to her dad saying, "Biggest blessing ever. Thank you so much appa. You are my life !"

The title teaser released opens with Abishan Jeevinth, who plays a character called Sathya, calling a friend over phone in the presence of Anaswara Rajan who plays a character called Monisha in the film. Sathya blows a fuse as his friend answers the call. Monisha, however, calmly asks the person at the other end if he has the contact of a person called Anisha. The person at the other end asks her who she is to which, Sathya in a fit of rage, screams "She's my fiancee. You shut up and speak!"

The next sequence we see in the teaser is Monisha explaining to Sathya that suspicion is different from possessiveness and that his possessiveness must not be expressed directly but discreetly through his actions. Poor Sathya is completely at sea and begs her not to expect anything on those lines from him. The teaser gives the impression that both these individuals have contrasting natures.

For the unaware, the film's makers have already announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the entire film has been shot in Chennai and Trichy. They also add that with shooting having been completed, post production work is now on at a brisk pace.

The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier this year, went on to make over a 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

'With Love' is being jointly produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion Pictures and Magesh Raj Pasilian's MRP Entertainment.

The upcoming film has an excellent technical team working on it. It has one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film is by Raj Kamal and Costumes have been designed by Priya Ravi.