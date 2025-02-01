The IMDB has released the list of the top 25 Pan-Indian superstars. The Icon Star Allu Arjun has topped the list. Allu Arjun has grabbed the first position. Here's the entire list of the superstars-

Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Dev,

Jeet, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan and Thalapathy Vijay make it to the Top 10.

Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Ajay Devgn, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash Daasguptaa, Jishhu Sengupta, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu are the other fifteen actors.

These actors have achieved their positions in the Pan-Indian Super Stars list. The list includes many deserving actors, which shows their dedication to Cinema.

The top position is achieved by the Icon Star Allu Arjun. He has conquered the Box Office with his latest film Pushpa 2- The Rule. The actor has mainly achieved the position because of his peak performance and massive fan following across the nation. As we all know, his style and grace are unmatchable. The film Pushpa 2 emerged as the highest-grosser of the year with a gross of around Rs.1900 crores worldwide. It has received huge appreciation for its technicalities and content.

Another prime reason is Allu Arjun. The first part of Pushpa was liked by many. It has mainly grabbed the attention because of Icon Star's performance and attitude. The cliffhanger at the end where the actual conflict was set, made the audience even more excited for its next part. And when the second part was released, the entire nation went crazy behind it. The fans' excitement and the hype surrounding were completely satisfied by the team.

In the list, it shows that there are many actors from the South industry. This tells that South Industry has purely dominated other industries. Currently, The films coming from the South Industries are largely appreciated because of their quality and content. As the year 2025 just started, there are many other films released from the South. The producers are hoping this year to be a good year for them.