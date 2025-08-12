Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has found love for the third time and is currently dating Gauri Spratt. On his birthday, he revealed that they had been together for over 18 months.

On Tuesday morning, Aamir and Gauri jetted off to an undisclosed island for a vacation. Several photos and videos from the airport have gone viral, showing Aamir walking behind Gauri. In the clips, he is seen interacting with paparazzi, while Gauri hides her face with her hands. Before entering the airport premises, Aamir turned around and greeted the photographers with a salaam, while Gauri walked away without interacting.

For the outing, Aamir wore a kurta with jeans, and Gauri opted for a black T-shirt paired with blue denim.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens speculated that Aamir Khan might be travelling to promote his film Coolie, with Gauri, his dutiful girlfriend, accompanying him.

Although Aamir only has a cameo in the film, he has been actively promoting Rajinikanth's Coolie. The actor attended the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 2, and it is likely that he has now headed out of Mumbai to participate in another promotional event for the Tamil actioner.

Aamir makes his first appearance after issuing a family statement after his brother Faisal's false claims

The actor's appearance comes just two days after his younger brother Faisal Khan made public statements against their mother, Aamir, and Gauri Spratt. The Khan family has since issued a statement expressing distress over Faisal's "hurtful and misleading portrayal" of family members.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Faisal alleged that his family had told him he suffered from schizophrenia and that he posed a threat to society. He claimed Aamir had kept him under house arrest for a year. Faisal also recalled hoping that his father—who was then married to his second wife and away from family politics—would intervene.

Speaking on the Pinkvilla Podcast, Faisal also addressed Aamir's relationship with Gauri, clarifying that the actor has no plans for a third marriage. "I have met Gauri a couple of times, not extensively. The last time was on my birthday when Aamir introduced her—not this year, but the previous one. Aamir mentioned that he had known her for a while before that," he said. "Aamir has discovered love for the third time; he is fortunate, and I am pleased for him. But marriage is not in the picture right now, as far as I know. Ultimately, it's his decision, but I hope he finds someone wonderful to settle down with because he truly deserves it."

The relationship between Aamir and Faisal has long been strained. In the past, Faisal was involved in a legal dispute with the family after being asked to give up his signatory rights, prompting him to approach the courts. He also underwent a 20-day mental evaluation at JJ Hospital, where doctors reportedly declared him mentally fit. The brothers last appeared together onscreen in the 2000 film Mela, alongside Twinkle Khanna.

This is not the first time Faisal has spoken publicly against his family, but it marks the first occasion the Khans have responded with a public statement.

Family's statement

Aamir's family shared, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family. Every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family."

Aamir's second marriage was to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, after they met during the making of Lagaan, where she worked as an assistant director. The couple, who share a son named Azad, announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage.