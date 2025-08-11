It's undeniable that Salman Khan is fond of children and adores them. Over the years, there have been several instances where he has been spotted with his nieces and nephews at various events. On Sunday evening, Salman, along with his Khan-daan, attended the World Padel League (WPL) Season 3. The actor was there to support his brother, Sohail Khan, who is now the owner of the Khan Tigers team.

The league, co-founded by Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, will be held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, from August 12 to 16. During the event, Salman interacted with the media. To cheer for Sohail, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her children Ahil and Ayat, and Sohail's son Nirvan were also present.

During his interaction, Salman revealed that he was offered an IPL team during the league's inception in 2008 but turned it down. He expressed no regrets about the decision, saying he was happy with the choice he made. When asked if he would consider buying his own IPL team now, Salman replied:

"We are too old for the IPL now... We were offered a team a long time ago but declined it. And we don't regret our decision either. We're quite delighted with the ISPL. We prefer tennis balls and gully cricket, which is what we play. The major leagues aren't for us; we're better off here."

Several photos and videos of Salman taking selfies with fans have gone viral. In one clip, he is seen standing next to his makeup artist, resting a hand on his shoulder, and engaging in a casual conversation. In many other clips, Salman is seen tightly holding Ayat's hand as they walk through a crowd. At one point, he lifted her and walked toward the exit, telling the crowd, "Chalo chalo, bacchi saath mein hai" (Move ahead, a child is with me).

In another video, Salman is seen watching a game with Ayat standing in front of him. He places his hands on her shoulders and smiles at the crowd, while Sohail stands next to them. Nirvan also participated in a match with other players.

One heartwarming clip shows Ayat sitting in the audience. Upon spotting Salman, she walked up to him, gesturing for him to pick her up. As he held her, she wrapped her arms around him in a hug.

Work front

Salman was last seen in 'Sikandar', directed by AR Murugadoss, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. He is now preparing for his role as an Indian Army soldier in 'Battle of Galwan', directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes at the India–China border.