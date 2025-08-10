With just two weeks left for Salman Khan's Khan's Bigg Boss 19 to premiere, excitement and anticipation among fans are reaching new heights. The much-awaited reality show is set for a grand launch on Colours TV on August 24, 2025.

In the lead-up to the premiere, several names have been circulating on social media as possible contestants. While fans eagerly await the official list, one name has recently caught widespread attention: Himanshi Narwal, the wife of a Pahalgam terror attack victim and former college mate of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the makers are considering bringing Himanshi on board, believing her story could strike an emotional chord with viewers. A source told the portal, "Makers want to rope in a few people who would connect with the viewers instantly, and thus there were discussions to get Himanshi Narwal on board for Bigg Boss 19. However, there's no confirmation regarding the same."

On the other hand, several social media posts claim that Himanshi has neither been approached nor will she be participating in the show.

When rumours of Himanshi entering the Bigg Boss house went viral, many netizens criticised the makers for allegedly exploiting someone's grief for television ratings. One user wrote, "This is not entertainment; this is exploitation of trauma for TRPs. She deserves privacy, dignity, and support, not to have her grief paraded on national TV for ratings."

Another commented, "Then guess what... if her personality doesn't sit well with viewers, no one will sympathise with her, and she'll probably be cancelled."

A third added, "This poor woman lost her husband, and now they want to monetise her grief."

Others noted that the choice ultimately rests with Himanshi, saying, "Her privacy is in her hands — she can always decline the offer."

The tragedy that brought Himanshi into the public eye occurred on April 22, 2025, in the serene Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Armed militants ambushed a group of about 40 tourists, separating men from women and children before opening fire. The attack claimed at least 26 lives, including Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, and injured more than 20 others.

Himanshi and Vinay were on their honeymoon at the time of the attack. Heartbreaking images of Himanshi weeping beside her husband's body went viral, moving millions across the country.

Elvish Yadav later revealed in a vlog that Himanshi had been his college mate. He shared that they had not spoken since his graduation in 2018, but expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.