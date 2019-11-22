In what seems to be another episode of 'Love Jehad in Uttar Pradesh's wild west, senior BJP leader Rajendra Agarwal, MP from Meerut, raised a sensational issue of elopement of a local girl to Dubai during the zero hour in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The BJP MP revealed in the House that elopement appeared pre-planned and well-executed where one Nadeem arranged passport and visa for the Meerut girl.

While the victim's parent met the MP and later the matter was brought into the notice of SSP Meerut, the girl went missing.

"It seems that the girl has been taken to Dubai by Nadeem. The police acted late," said Rajendra Agarwal.

The BJP leader requested Speaker Om Birla to initiate an enquiry with an objective to trace the girl. The incident of elopement has caused widespread concern in the area.

A senior police officer of Meerut told IANS that efforts were made to trace the girl but by the time she ran away from home.

Later it was found that the girl belonging to Hindu community was in touch with the boy through WhatsApp.